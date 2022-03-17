Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Falcon Village Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, March 4.

Complaint: “Received complaint regarding moldy cheese in display case.” At the time of inspection, 2:30 p.m. on March 4, no moldy cheese in prep cooler.

Critical: Hand sink in kitchen does not have plumbing permit or inspection conducted or passed. Must purchase plumbing permit within 10 days for handwashing sink in kitchen and plumbing conducted on soda machine in front corner of building. Chicken salad and macaroni salad in deli cooler were 44°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Sandwiches in deli cooler were dated Feb. 17. Chicken salad container in deli cooler dated Feb. 18. Macaroni salad in deli cooler dated Jan. 26. Cole slaw in deli cooler dated Feb. 8. None of the luncheon meats in deli cooler were dated. Gravy in reach-in cooler not dated. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days and discarded if not used. Al products that are out of date must be removed from service and discarded. In dry storage area, cans of paint stored beside pizza boxes/containers. All paint/toxic items must be stored separately from food items and boxes. Hand sink in kitchen and soda fountain in main area, neither has plumbing permit or inspection. Must obtain permit and inspection within 15 days.

Non-critical: Personal items stored on prep table in kitchen by slicer. Bag of onions stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Walk-in cooler door doesn’t close properly. Walk-in cooler door in dry storage doesn’t shut properly. Storage unit converted to dry storage covered with cold weather insulation (silver boards). No verification that dry storage area has been approved and passed inspection. No verification that walk-in cooler/freezer unit has passed inspection.

Follow-up: Approx. 30 days/April 1.

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina, March 4.

Critical: Sanitizer in buckets/containers missing name labels. Chemicals must be labeled to prevent misuse (Deli Dept.). Corrected. Test results for bulk water machine is unavailable. Semi-annual testing results must be available upon request. Paperwork representing service was posted. Please send results when received.

Non-critical: Water leak dripping from ceiling in Meat Dept. walk-in cooler. Repairs have been implemented and additional measures will take place when weather allows more permanent repair.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., new Vienna, March 7. Follow-up.

Non-critical: Flavors in dispensing containers in cappuccino machine missing name labels. Heat/light bulbs in NEMCO warming cabinet are nonworking (2). Top prep/holding area of prep cooler has food debris and splatter accumulations.

• Dollar General, 150 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, March 4.

Non-critical: The milk/juice/deli meat cooler had nonworking lights. In back storeroom, the right back corner, the ceiling appeared to have a water leak (ceiling tile missing, insulation coming down and was stained).

• Brausch Brewery, 1030 S. South St., Wilmington, March 3. Pre-licensing.

Everything looks good. Thank you! Ready to open.

Follow-up: 30 days.

• Hearthside Food Solutions, 3350 Progress Way, Wilmington, March 7.

One cold food machine. One coffee unit. representative locked cold food equipment and reset.

