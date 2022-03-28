Wilmington College Theatre to present ‘Puffs’ on April 7-9

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre is preparing for its production of the play, “Puffs — or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic”, to be presented Thursday, April 7, Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The original play by Matt Cox was developed in part during his residency with the University of Florida School of Theatre + Dance. Fans of that “Certain School of Magic” series of books and films will note a sense of familiarity with this show.

A description on the script notes that “For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.”

The playwright’s website states, “The play … gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers.”

WC’s production of “Puffs“ is intended for mature audiences due to language.

Bryan Wallingford is directing the show with Wynn Alexander providing set design and Becky Haines handling lighting design and soundboard operation.

The cast features Riley Gatlin, Sterling Goodwin, Parker Gunkel, Rylee Riggs, Gage Clemens, Zach Tillis, Becca Simonji, Gabe King, Fae Maffin, Bayle Joy Martin, Alyssa Jenkins, Jennah Blair and Damien Harris.

Rounding out the production staff are Jordan Snarr and Maya Wahrhaftig, stage management; Ashleigh Wellman, publication design; Linda Mead, light board operation; Myranda Archer, Peyton Holden and Birdy Orebaugh, follow spot operation; Olivia Boczar, sound effects operation; Spencer Anderson, Kyleigh Caves, Luke Ruther and Emma Schnecker, stage crew; and the set construction crew of Boczar, Holden, Brandon Lemley, Maffin, Mead, Simonji and Tillis.

Ticket reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. at 937-481-2267.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Puffs-Banner-WEB.jpg Submitted graphic

Think wands, brooms, owls and trolls