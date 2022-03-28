Local veterans ‘back the blue’ with upcoming dinner for law enforcement officers and their families

WILMINGTON — Recognizing the many parallels between military service and law enforcement — including discipline, selfless service and sacrifice — veterans have always supported law enforcement officers. In fact, many enter law enforcement when they leave the military.

Veterans across the United States became quite concerned about the historic number (346) of police officers shot during 2021, resulting in 63 officers killed in the line of duty. That is more deaths than the U.S. military suffered in Afghanistan in 2019, 2020 and 2021 combined.

Every life lost is unacceptable, however, it is especially egregious when the very ones sworn to “Serve and Protect” their respective community, are under attack on American soil. Many veterans’ groups representing several organizations have organized various events to show their support for law enforcement.

To demonstrate their support, gratitude and respect, members of Wilmington’s preeminent veterans’ organizations — the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars — have invited all law officers in Clinton County, including retired officers and their families, to a private dinner.

The Wilmington American Legion Post at 140 E. Locust St. will host a complimentary spaghetti dinner for law officers and their families only 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 in their meeting hall.

For additional information, contact Paul Butler at [email protected] or at 937-283-5995.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_VFW-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_American-Legion.jpg