Outstanding Women of Clinton County ‘22: Frances Sharp a personification of community volunteering

This is the fourth of six profiles of the honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2022.

Frances Sharp has touched many lives through her work and volunteer efforts.

It should come as no surprise that this woman has been a long-dedicated volunteer to the Clinton County community. Most people would assume she was born and bred in Clinton County. She actually grew up in West Virginia, graduating from Glenville State College, majoring in Art and History.

She was a sixth-grade teacher as well as a fourth- and fifth-grade art teacher in West Virginia until her husband’s employment took them to Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. While in Illinois, she served as librarian for an elementary school.

When the family returned to West Virginia, she traveled for the department of education promoting the Literacy Volunteers of America Program and recruiting adults to teach other adults to read.

She continues to promote literacy by collecting children’s book for the Jackson County, W.Va. Read Aloud after school program.

When she and her husband retired to Wilmington (his home county), she began volunteering at Clinton Memorial Hospital and became a member of the Auxiliary. Now she is an active member of the Clinton County Health Alliance, serving on the board of directors as well as on the scholarship committee.

She is the past Regent of the George Clinton Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and now the Chapter Registrar. She holds the title of DAR Volunteer Genealogist and assists many other DAR Chapters with research requests and new member applications.

She is a member of the Indian Trails Chapter, Colonial Dames – 17th Century, where she serves as Parliamentarian and Ohio State Society Membership Chairman.

As a member of the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, she has been involved with many church activities.

She is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, English Club, and Clinton County Women’s Club. She previously served as a judge for 4-H projects at the Clinton County Fair.

As an avid Clinton County Genealogical Society volunteer and member, she is currently their Assistant Recording Secretary and the chair of First Families of Clinton County Lineage Society. She was named Genealogist of the Year in 2016 and assists many individuals with family research each week in the Genealogy Library.

She raised one daughter with her husband, and was involved in every single community in which she lived.

One of the more remarkable feats of her storied life has been how, in late 2020, she suffered a stroke, which even in the strongest of persons can be debilitating. She went through months of rehab and occupational therapy to regain what she thought had been lost.

Once released from the doctor’s care, she went right back to working at the History Center and doing all the things she loved. The community of organizations she belongs to saw her strength of perseverance, and it was a beacon of strength for all around her.

The 2022 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon will be held Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts Centre; the deadline to reserve tickets was Friday, April 1.

