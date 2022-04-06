Clinton-Massie Winter Guard medalists

The Clinton-Massie Winter Guard program finished their 2022 season as bronze medalists of the Mid East Performance Association Finals. Throughout the season, they placed in the top three at all five of their competitions prior to finals.

Clinton-Massie competes in the Scholastic Regional A division. Massie is the smallest school district in this division. They finished the season by beating groups from Lakota West, Northmont, Westerville, Taylor, and Oak Hills.

The Clinton-Massie Winter Guard is led by guard instructor Andrew Hall, a 2013 graduate of Clinton-Massie and their instructor for eight years. He is assisted by Jessie Tawney.

Hall attributes the group’s success to the hard work, dedication and passion from the members. Both instructors were honored to be able to share this experience with each other and the members. They would also like to thank the parents, band boosters and school administrators for their support during the season.

Members of the group are: front, Elizabeth Conner, Whitley Neeley, Kaley Koch, India Guisleman, and Mars McConnell; middle, Lauren Potts, Lauren Myers, Kendall Danbury, Matthew Jones, and Katie Beeson; and, back, Lucy Kairn, Brian Poston, Nick Sherman, Emma Lee, and Tony Morris. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_winter-guard-group-posed.jpg Members of the group are: front, Elizabeth Conner, Whitley Neeley, Kaley Koch, India Guisleman, and Mars McConnell; middle, Lauren Potts, Lauren Myers, Kendall Danbury, Matthew Jones, and Katie Beeson; and, back, Lucy Kairn, Brian Poston, Nick Sherman, Emma Lee, and Tony Morris. Submitted photo Clinton-Massie Winter Guard at the Mid East Performance Association Finals. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_performing.jpg Clinton-Massie Winter Guard at the Mid East Performance Association Finals. Submitted photo