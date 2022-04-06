Daniel Yoder 1988-2022: A ‘good and faithful servant’

Below is the obituary of Daniel Yoder — husband of Gloria Yoder, The Amish Cook — who died Monday as the result of an accident.

Daniel E. Yoder, 33, of rural Flat Rock, Ill., passed away on April 4, 2022, in Evansville, Ind., the result of a tree-clearing accident.

He was born August 28, 1988, in Danville, Ohio, the son of Ephraim and Lydia (Hostetler) Yoder. He grew up in Ohio before moving to rural Flat Rock to marry Gloria Raber, and they were united in Holy Matrimony on March 19, 2010.

Their 12 years of marriage were marked by a loving devotion that led to the welcoming of their six treasured children: Julia Rose (10), Austin Daniel (7), Hosanna Rayne (5), Jesse Jordan (4), Elijah Courage (4), and Joshua David (1).

In addition to his parents, wife, and children, Daniel is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Tobias and Fannie Yoder, John and Virginia Yoder, Mary Yoder, Samuel and Janice Yoder, David Yoder, and Joseph Yoder; by his parents-in-law, David and Dorcas Raber; by his siblings-in-law and their spouses, Javin and Regina Raber, Micah and Rose Raber, Jeriah and Esther Raber, Mary Grace and Jason Yoder, Anna Faith and Lucas Byler, and Keturah Joy Raber; by 21 nieces and nephews; as well as his close friend, Owen Mast.

He was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Charity Ruth and Rebekah Hope (both in infancy); and his nephew, Israel David.

Just before he passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, he gave a devotional based on Jeremiah 17:7-8: “Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is. For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.”

Did not the life of Daniel Yoder personify this verse? After all, everything he did, he did unto the Lord. This devotion spilled out in song as he routinely sang hymns with his family and his church. It was also apparent in the always-positive, joy-filled way he served others like his Savior before him. We are comforted with the confidence that Daniel was met with the words, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!’

Times of visitation were held Wednesday, April 6 at the home of Nathan Zehr (3263 N 1050th St, Flat Rock, IL 62427), where a funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 with Josie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Amish Cemetery, Flat Rock, Ill.

It is requested that any memorial donations be made to his wife, Gloria, to help offset impending medical bills. Donations may be made by following the link: https://gofund.me/d09cb6aa .

(The obituary can also be found at www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com .)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Amish-Cook-logo-cmyk-1.jpg