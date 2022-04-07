‘Faith over Fear’: WHS grad’s book ‘A True Story of Beauty from Ashes’

MARYSVILLE — A Wilmington High School graduate and her husband have published a book to inspire hope.

Katie and Will Dhume wrote “Faith over Fear: A True Story of Beauty from Ashes” which they describe as “a potent reminder of God’s grace and the importance of faith. “

Will serves the ministry as a youth director in Marysville, Ohio, and Katie, a 1999 WHS graduate, is a natural health enthusiast who currently runs a home-based business that promotes healthy living.

“This true story is a perfect picture of how the ashes of our lives — no matter what that might look like — can be turned into beauty,” said Katie.

It was their desire in writing “Faith over Fear” to bring hope to someone who may feel like their circumstances are hopeless, encouragement to those who are eager to give up, and ultimately to share how faith can be found even in the midst of trials.

Christian Faith Publishing describes the book as “a hopeful retelling of how the authors rebuilt after losing their home to a fire.”

The book addresses: Can trials be turned into triumph? Are there pieces of your life that have been left in shambles? Have you been building your life on a foundation that is no longer stable? Is there a time when everything seemed put together, only to fall apart?

“This true story of hope will reveal how joy, peace, happiness, purpose, and strength can still be found in the midst of any circumstance.

“We don’t get to choose the things that life throws at us, but we do get to choose how to handle them. This narrative is a description of how the ashes of our lives can be turned into beauty. When emotions of fear, worry, doubt, or uncertainty overwhelm us, where do we turn?

“Difficulties don’t have to define us. Hardships don’t have to hinder us. Problems don’t have to overpower and imprison us. There is hope. Gain encouragement for the battles of life. Find courage to press forward, and discover hope when all else seems hopeless.”

Consumers can purchase “Faith over Fear: A True Story of Beauty from Ashes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_book-cover.jpg Katie and Will Dhume with their five children. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Screenshot_20220406-174643_Photos.jpg Katie and Will Dhume with their five children. Courtesy photo