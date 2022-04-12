Volunteers clean up Pocket Park in Wilmington

Ten bags of debris plus branches and concrete pieces were picked up in a volunteer cleanup project held at the Pocket Park on Main Street in downtown Wilmington. Volunteers Christine Krisa and Jane Johns (pictured) did the work Monday morning and ended up getting soaked in the rain.

