Local Briefs: Christian Academy accepting applications; Gibson Road to be closed

Christian Academy accepting applications

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA) is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Kindergarten screening (for those who have made application) will be on Friday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The academy is located on the 600 block of Davids Drive, Wilmington.

For inquiries about WCA and enrollment, please visit [email protected] .

Gibson Road closes for week

Gibson Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, April 18, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between SR 350 E and SR 28 E in Clark Township. The last address accessible from the north (SR 350E) is 857 Gibson Road, and the last address accessible from the south(SR 28 E) is 458 Gibson Road.

The project is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.