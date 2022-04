WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service has posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Showers and storms are expected this evening into tonight. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat, the NWS posted.

A tornado or two will be possible.

