Blanchester woman charged 4th time with DUI — 2nd here, plus 2 in Clermont — indicted along with 15 others

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester woman, previously convicted of three DUI offenses, has been indicted on the charge again this time with at least one child in the vehicle.

Sharina A. Johnson, 37, of Blanchester is indicted on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) of a drug or alcohol, which is a felony of the fourth degree (F4); a charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree (M1); and on a charge of driving while under an OVI suspension (M1).

The alleged act reportedly took place Nov. 19, 2021 in Clinton County.

Her prior DUI convictions occurred within a 10-year period of this latest charge: twice in Clermont County and once in Clinton County.

The count that alleges Johnson endangered children states “one or more children under 18 years of age were in the vehicle during the commission of the offense.”

The same local grand jury indicted Emily L. Scarberry, 41, with an address listed as at-large. She is indicted on a charge of illegally conveying or trying to convey a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a felony of the third degree (F3).

The alleged drug in question is methamphetamine.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 3, 2021 at the Clinton County Jail.

The grand jury also returned a second count against Scarberry — aggravated possession of meth (F5).

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Samantha L. Collins, 19 of Lexington, Kentucky, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3); a charge of escape (F3); and on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Roger Lee Tucker, 34, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5).

• John Justin Cox, 38, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5), a charge of receiving stolen property (F5), and on a second count of receiving stolen property (M1).

• Jessica M. Rittenhouse, 35 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Stephen L. Taylor, 30, who has an at-large address, is indicted on a charge of obstructing official business (F5).

• Samantha L. Patton, 33 of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and a charge of possessing cocaine (F5).

• Gabrielle N. Drake, 24 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• David A. Pruett, 29 of Acworth, Georgia, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Benjamin T. Benningfield, 32 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Marina M. Lynch, 24 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Darrell R. Campbell, 37 of Clarksville, is indicted on a charge of marijuana trafficking (F4), and a charge of possessing marijuana (F5).

• Tyler P. Bayless, 23 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Gaige M. Snow, 20 of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Casey A. Dewitt, 32 of Mason, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

