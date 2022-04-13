Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, April 7.

Critical: Employee making food changed gloves, but never washed hands. All employees must wash hands in-between changing gloves to prevent any possible contamination. Handwashing sink in front of facility has no paper towels and hand sink in back had no paper towels. All hand sinks must be supplied with soap, warm water and paper towels. All sauces in walk-in cooler were not dated. Some sauces on make line were not dated. The ice dispenser on the soda machine has pink residue.

Non-critical: There was a can of soda open on temperature log chart and a can with straw (no lid) on prep table in middle room. All beverages must have lids to keep from spilling and contaminating the area. Employee not wearing hair restraint. Front of cabinet under soda machine coming apart. Ice build-up along seal of walk-in freezer door. Glass doors on coolers on make line were dirty. Handles of microwave and oven had food debris on them. Area around hot well and under the warmer had food debris. Under front hand sink there is large brown spot on cabinet floor and brown residue around seal on plumbing above trap. Floors throughout facility were dirty. Walls in kitchen and 2nd room (with soda boxes) were dirty. Dry storage room had lots of unnecessary items. All floors, walls and ceilings must be smooth, easily cleanable, kept in good repair and clean. Notes: Current license is not displayed at facility. No employee has Person In Charge certificate.

Follow-up: Approx. May 5.

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave. Wilmington, April 7.

Critical: In reach-in cooler, cheesesticks not dated or labeled. Bacon dated for use by April 6.

Non-critical: Front counter missing covering along edge (exposed wood). Broken/cracked floor tile by walk-in door. Hole in ceiling by pizza oven.

Follow-up: Approx. May 5.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg