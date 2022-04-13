WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 4 and April 8:

• Jason Hatten, 46, of Midland, theft, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hatten must have no contact with the incident location and pay $79.94 in restitution.

• Alyssa Meenach, 31, of Midland, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Allen Saunders, 30, of Centerville, marijuana possession, seat belt violation, fined $180, assessed $170 court costs.

• Zackery Higginbotham, 20, of Wilmington, going 110 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Rodney Allen, 42, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Edward Snow, 65, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $200. The case was waived by Snow.

• Jorge Irizarry Perez, 34, of Wilmington, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Irizarry Perez.

• Jovan Farrow, 29, of Cleveland, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Farrow.

• Cheyanna Bradshaw, 18, of Washington Court House, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Bradshaw.

• London Martin, 20, of Cincinnati, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Martin.

• Michael Carman, 58, of Martinsville, theft. The sentencing was stayed to allow Carman to complete diversion, write a letter of apology, and pay $38.37 in restitution.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

