NEW VIENNA — State officials have been investigating a fire that claimed the life of a local resident.

The Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District responded to a structure fire at 5:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the New Vienna Police Department, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with New Vienna Police Department released that one person was located deceased during the ongoing investigation of the fire on Church Street.Flames and smoke were visible from the front of the structure before being extinguished.

The Clinton-Highland fire chief referred the News Journal to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for further details. The call to the state had not yet been returned Wednesday.

The New Vienna Police Department had not returned News Journal calls Wednesday.

No other details were made available.