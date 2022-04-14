Author connects with Clinton County Reads

Clinton County Reads 2022 welcomed readers to the Murphy Theatre and online Tuesday evening to hear “Race Against Time” author Jerry Mitchell talk about the reopened Civil Rights era murder cases recounted in his book, which was this year’s community read. Mitchell appeared via Zoom from Jackson, Miss., where he directs the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting. Pictured from left are CC Reads steering committee members Peggy Dunn, Eileen Brady, Mary Thomas Watts, Marla Stewart, Amy Volz, and chairman Chris Owens. Not shown are Joy Brubaker, Joe Knueven, and Bonnie Starcher.

