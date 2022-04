The annual non-denominational Community Good Friday Service was held Friday afternoon at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., hosted by the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA) and with 17 local pastors participating.

After the interfaith service, participating clergy held the annual “Carrying of the Cross” with all who desired to walk.

An offering was received for Ukraine relief efforts.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal