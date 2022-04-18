Ohio Living Cape May to celebrate Ohio Living’s centennial with Legacy Tour, special events

WILMINGTON — Ohio Living is excited to commemorate its centennial anniversary with various events and celebrations at each of its senior living communities throughout 2022. Each celebration is an opportunity to cherish the people, places and memories that have formed its legacy over the past 100 years.

In 1922, Ohio Living opened its first community, Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home in Sidney, Ohio. And 100 years later, Ohio Living is proud to be one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations.

Ohio Living has expanded into 12 life plan communities — Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Ohio Living Physician Services, Ohio Living Palliative Medicine, and the Ohio Living Foundation.

“We are truly honored to be celebrating 100 years of Ohio Living,” said CEO Laurence Gumina. “Our legacy is rooted in our commitment to faith, compassion and community, which started 100 years ago at Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home.

“Our longevity speaks volumes of the leadership, staff, donors, board members, residents, patients, family members and communities that have all been a part of this great organization.”

In recognition of the centennial, Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will hold a Legacy Tour on May 3, 4 and 5 (Tuesday through Thursday) featuring artifacts from Ohio Living’s 12 communities and items from Ohio Living’s rich history spanning 100 years. Please stop in the Cape May Campus Center to take part in this history lesson.

A Kick Off Breakfast is scheduled for 8-9 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 for local business leaders, clergy and residents in the Cambridge Library.

Tim Goldrainer will bring his “Goldie Show”to the Independent Living Dining Room – space is limited. Call Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 for more information.

To learn more about Ohio Living’s history and upcoming centennial celebrations, visit OhioLiving100th.org .

Special events at Cape May upcoming