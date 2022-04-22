Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, April 12.

Complaint: Received complaint regarding server not wearing gloves, food was not hot, food made person sick. Employee was wearing gloves while handling food.

Critical: In the steam table — chicken tenders were 127°F, chicken thigh 121°F, and chicken breast 130°F. All hot foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above. All food must be reheated to 165°F or above, then held at 135°F or above or discarded. The mushroom gravy in the sandwich prep was 47°F. Must be kept cold at 41°F or below. The slices of cheesecake and chocolate layer cake must have labels with ingredients and dates. All food must be properly labeled and dated when removed from original packaging and sold as grab & go to the public.

Follow-up: Approx. May 12.

• Family Dollar, 105 E. Main St., Clarksville, April 14.

Critical: Outdated product: 4 small Turkey Hill Lemonade, Jan. 13; 2 large Turkey Hill Lemonade, Jan. 14; 1 large Turkey Hill Iced Tea, Feb. 12; Lemonade Tea, Dec. 13; 1 large Simply Lemonade, March 17; 1 Minute Maid Tropical Punch, March 26; 3 Minute Maid Fruit Punch, Feb. 12; 6 Minute Maid Fruit Punch, April 1; Bright & Early Orange Juice — 5 were dated Feb. 7 and 2 were dated April 9. All product must be used by date on product or properly discarded.

Non-critical: 30+ ceiling lights not working. Wet ceiling tiles along left side of building.

Follow-up: Approx. May 12.

• Falcon Village Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, April 14. Follow-up.

Five previous violations have been corrected and plumbing and fire inspections done. Thank you!

Non-critical: Storage unit converted to dry storage area on back of store, the inside is covered with silver cold weather insulation boards. All walls must be smooth and easily cleanable. There has been no final building inspection completed so this area should not be being used.

Follow-up: Call after final electrical/building (May 14).

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 8. Follow-up #2.

Critical: Water sample results from bulk water machine were unavailable. Manager called Glacier Water at time of visit.

Non-critical: Dust accumulated on ceiling in Bakery Dept. Manager stated new ceiling tiles are ordered. Door seal damaged in walk-in cooler in Deli Dept. Shelving in delis salads/meats/cheeses case is rusty.

Follow-up: TBD.

• Kairos Coffee, 1591 & 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 6.

Critical: Spray bottles with blue cleaner (sanitizer) was missing common name label. Person In Charge labeled and corrected.

Non-critical: Towel found under clean air-drying containers. Wet cloths were not stored in sanitizer solution.

