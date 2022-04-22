A.C.T. plants tree at CC History Center

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) observed Earth Day by donating and planting a Tulip Poplar and a Swamp White Oak on the lawn of the Clinton County Historical Society’s History Center. Shown, from left, are Historical Society director Shelby Boatman; tree planters Richie Herron and David Chinn, from Sugartree Ministries; arborist Rick Stanforth; A.C.T. project coordinator Christine Snyder; and project volunteer Gene Snyder.
The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) observed Earth Day by donating and planting a Tulip Poplar and a Swamp White Oak on the lawn of the Clinton County Historical Society’s History Center. Shown, from left, are Historical Society director Shelby Boatman; tree planters Richie Herron and David Chinn, from Sugartree Ministries; arborist Rick Stanforth; A.C.T. project coordinator Christine Snyder; and project volunteer Gene Snyder.