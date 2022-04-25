Local Briefs: Next city tornado siren testing on a Friday (May 6)

Next siren testing on a Friday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced that the regularly scheduled tornado siren testing on Saturday, May 7, at noon has been rescheduled for Friday, May 6 at noon.

The schedule change is to avoid interruption of the Wilmington College Commencement Ceremony.

Tornado sirens are tested on the first Saturday of the month at noon. The regular testing schedule will resume on June 4.

For more information about siren testing visit the Weather page of the City of Wilmington website.