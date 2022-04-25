Wilmington: Muenchen to serve as City Administrator while Miller on leave

WILMINGTON — Greg Muenchen will serve as City Administrator while Marian Miller is on leave, the city announced in a news release late Monday afternoon.

“I wanted to make you aware of a development announced this morning by Mayor (John) Stanforth,” the release from Muenchen stated. “Beginning today, I will serve as City Administrator while Marian Miller is on leave. I appreciate your patience during this time, and am ready to serve city residents, Mayor Stanforth, Council and the employees.”

No reason was given for the leave, nor information regarding its length or if it is a voluntary or involuntary leave.

The News Journal has requested further information from the city, and has made a public records request regarding the moves.

Muenchen added in the release, “As the city’s human resources director for the past two years, I have had the unique opportunity to work with every municipal department, Mayor Stanforth and Service & Safety Director Brian Shidaker on numerous initiatives involving public safety, utilities and other projects.

”Please accept my thanks in advance for your advice and guidance during this time.”

The News Journal’s text to Miller did not receive an immediate reply.

In December 2015, then-Mayor-Elect Stanforth announced that then-Councilwoman Miller would serve as his executive assistant.

In July 2017, the News Journal reported that council approved an ordinance which amended Ordinance No. 4823, “establishing classifications and salary ranges for certain city employees, repealing ordinance and parts of ordinance in conflict herewith.” This ordinance included changing the title of “Executive Assistant to the Mayor” to “City Administrator.”

Miller https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Marian-Miller-2.jpg Miller https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Greg-Muenchen-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-5.jpg