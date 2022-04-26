Galvin Park announces spring, summer events for 2022

WILMINGTON — Friends of Galvin Park is set to spring into fun events for Wilmington residents to enjoy this spring and summer.

The Weekend Wellness program offers free fitness classes outdoors in the beautiful park across from the library, Fridays through Sundays beginning May 6.

The Friends are also bringing back the Community Sale on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be a Spring Clean-up at the park on Saturday, May 21. And the Friends of Galvin Park is always encouraging residents to reserve the shelterhouse in advance by visiting the Wilmington Parks

Weekend Wellness starts May 6

“In 2021 we were looking for a way to bring people back together after COVID and to encourage healthy, outdoor activities in the park,” said Julie Bolton, Executive Director for the Friends of Gavin Park. “With the help of a generous grant from Health First for Clinton County, we are able to pay instructors to teach Tai Chi, Yoga, and Dance Fitness.

“We had an abbreviated schedule of the classes in the fall of 2021 because we received the grant in mid-summer. We are now offering a full schedule of classes which include Dance Fitness, Tai Chi, and Yoga,” said Bolton. “We are so lucky to have local teachers who want to share their talents with the community!”

The classes begin on Friday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. with Lorry Cox of Get Fit in Wilmington and a fun-filled dance party that is sure to get your feet moving and your heart pumping.

Lorry is the only instructor who will teach on both Fridays and Saturdays, alternating weeks. Be sure to check the schedule for her dates and times.

Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. Bob Baylor teaches a gentle form of meditation in motion called Tai Chi, which is rooted in the martial arts.

Next at 10 a.m. Jennifer Durren will teach a flow Yoga class in the Park. Jennifer is new to the program this year and is enthusiastic about sharing her love of yoga with the community.

And on Sundays, Katelyn Cole returns at 1:30 p.m. to teach a gentle Yoga that is sure to rejuvenate and relax you for the week ahead.

Community Sale July 2

On Saturday, July 2, Friends of Galvin Park is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Community Sale in Galvin Park. Vendors can set up their pop-up tents and sell yard sale items, arts and crafts, antiques, and resale items from commercial vendors (Scentsy, Colorstreet, etc.).

You must be registered and given a confirmation to participate. This is a family-friendly event and all vendors must abide by local community standards. This year we will add some amenities such as a port-a-potty and the group is seeking out food truck vendors.

You must pre-register by 11 p.m. Sunday, June 19. This event will be canceled if there are fewer than 24 participants.

Vendor registration forms are available on the Friends of Galvin Park website.

Schedules and forms

Class schedules and event registration forms can be found at www.friendsofgalvinpark.org and on the Facebook page facebook.com/friendsofgalvinpark .

Message Executive Director Julie Bolton through the Friends of Galvin Park Facebook page, or send an email to [email protected] . The Shelterhouse at Galvin Park can be reserved at https://www.wilmingtonparks.org/park-rentals .

