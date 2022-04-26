Pork Pride 4-H Club holds meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 24 with 32 in attendance.

Vice President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:09 p.m. Leah Chesney led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gregary Achtermann led the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Isaac Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Terry Hatfield talked about 4-H updates and scheduling meetings in January, 2023. Terry Hatfield and Dave Chesney talked about farm visits.

Fundraisers, community service and t-shirts were discussed. We need to come up with a date to paint fences at our next meeting. The group discussed doing survivor training.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at Cuba Friends Church. Isaac Chesney will do the Pledge of Allegiance, Elaina Chesney the 4-H Pledge, Madison Bronner, Leah Chesney and Donovan Dalton will have demonstrations, and Braydon Throckmorton will bring snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m. The group then enjoyed the snacks provided by the Chesney family.

From left in the composite photo: Ben Alexander, with Kevin and Raymond the puppies, and Natalie, Jacob and Harper Furnish with their demonstration on their puppies; Forest Leis does a demonstration on his program Criminal Justice, which he attends at Greene County Career Center; and Tony Wilens-Mabry does his demonstration on his cat Carmella Lucy Lu, which Tony use to show at the fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_composite-1-3.jpg From left in the composite photo: Ben Alexander, with Kevin and Raymond the puppies, and Natalie, Jacob and Harper Furnish with their demonstration on their puppies; Forest Leis does a demonstration on his program Criminal Justice, which he attends at Greene County Career Center; and Tony Wilens-Mabry does his demonstration on his cat Carmella Lucy Lu, which Tony use to show at the fair. Submitted photos