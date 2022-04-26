City, mayor provide update, more info on Wilmington administrator position

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington has provided more details and clarification regarding the city administrator position and the announcement Monday regarding City Administrator Marian Miller’s leave.

Mayor John Stanforth reached out to the News Journal Tuesday afternoon and addressed the situation, and later in a statement to the News Journal said: “Wednesday, April 20th, City Administrator Marian Miller notified me of her decision to resign her position, which I refused. I requested she take a few days to confirm her resignation. Upon further conversation with Ms. Miller, I must accept her decision to prioritize her health and her family and accept her resignation effective May 31, 2022. In the meantime, she will continue operating as a valued member of my administration and work to transition administrative leadership.”

Miller stated, “It has been a distinct privilege to work under a leader such as Mayor Stanforth. He has accomplished so much and I’m proud to have been a contributor to his many successes as mayor. Moving forward, I will continue to support the Mayor’s Office and the City of Wilmington.”

Mayor Stanforth continued, “I understand the public interest in this information, but to continue to provide privacy to Ms. Miller, her family, and her health, I will not elaborate further on private conversations regarding the conditions of her leave and resignation. I will state that the city has lost one of its most dedicated servants and I’m extremely sad to see her leave.”

WPD chief’s letter to city

Newly appointed Interim City Administrator Greg Muenchen fulfilled Tuesday afternoon a News Journal public records request regarding Police Chief Ron Cravens’ retirement, which was announced publicly last Thursday — just one day prior to his final day of Friday, April 22.

Cravens’ retirement/resignation letter (provided Tuesday to the News Journal) submitted to the city was dated April 5 — 16 days before it was announced publicly.

His letter stated: “I am writing to let you know that April 22nd will be my last day here at the Department. I have been talking with the Administration over this topic for two months now and have kept you abreast of my mindset, plans and timing. I am proud of my 21 years of service and am honored that the City and its Citizens have supported my family and me over the two decades. This decision did not come easy, yet it was filled with prayer, seeking wisdom from others, and hours of conversation with my family.

“Thank you for allowing me this opportunity, and as I go forward, I will only do things that bring a positive view of the City and its Citizens.”

Cravens and his family plan to move out of state, Mayor John Stanforth told the News Journal Tuesday, adding that he hated to see Cravens go due to all he has done for the WPD and for the city.

The News Journal had made public records requests and asked for comment/confirmation that the chief was resigning on March 24/25, but no records had been provided nor had the records request been acknowledged prior to this week.

