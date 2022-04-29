Leadership Clinton Class of ‘22 graduates 17

WILMINGTON — The Leadership Clinton Class of 2022 held its annual Community Projects Reports and Graduation Thursday afternoon outdoors at Sugartree Community Square.

Leadership Clinton is a community leadership opportunity “designed to enhance the development of existing & future leaders for Clinton County. Participants explore critical issues & opportunities with knowledgeable speakers, existing community leaders & effective facilitators, & participate in a variety of experimental activities including a community enhancement team project.”

The graduates are:

• Carrie Bir, Clinton-Massie Schools

• Molly Boatman, Graphic Designer; sponsored by Donatos Pizza

• Shelby Boatman, Executive Director, Clinton County History Center; sponsored by Clinton County Republican Party

• Stephanie Butler, Clinton Memorial Hospital

• Jennifer Klus Ekey, former Clinton County Economic Development Director

• Rob Goldsmith, Probation Officer, Clinton County Municipal Court

• Brittany Greene, Senior Human Resources Generalist, TimberTech

• John Hamilton, Reporter, News Journal

• Reij Huculak, Mental Healthy Recovery Services Board

• Tommy Koopman, Mental Health Recovery Services Board

• Sheila Riddle, TimberTech

• Jamie Roe, Clinton County Board of DD

• Charlie Shoemaker, Clinton County Veteran

• Ellen Sizer, Clinton County Regional Planning

• Renee Walker, Peoples Bank

• Shea Havens-White, Laurel Oaks Career Campus

• Deanna Vatan, Wilmington College

Clinton County Leadership Institute Program Director Jonathan McKay (LC ‘16) welcomed the grads, their family members and members of the community.

CCLI Board President Elizabeth Huber recognized McKay “for all the work he has done leading up to his first graduating class as as program director.

“Despite coming on board shortly after the pandemic began, he has worked hard and smart to grow not only class membership attendance, but sponsorships and connections that have made CCLI stronger in all ways.“

The invocation was given by Terry Habermehl (LC ‘03).

Habermehl was also given a special Lifetime Leadership award for his many years of service and dedication to the organization as he steps away from these duties.

The Class of 2022 community project involved working on and painting donated benches for the downtown area. McKay said he’s proud that everyone in Clinton County and beyond can enjoy “this great addition to the community.”

Special recognition was awarded to Ashley Rose of the Ohio Farm Bureau — the organization’s director for Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties — for her wide array of work and dedication to Leadership Clinton and its mission and activites.

She is a 2016 graduate of The Ohio State University with bachelor’s degrees in community leadership with a specialization in Extension Education, and Animal Sciences.

The CCLI Board of Directors for 2022 consists of: President Elizabeth Huber; Vice President Molly Boatman; Treasurer Mike Gorman; Secretary Dani Cochran; and members Josh Martin, Jeff Rollins, Lance Beus, and Bexlie Beam.

About LC

The Clinton County Leadership was founded by a group of community leaders in 1986 committed to finding a way to mentor and grow business leaders.

Under the leadership of Robert Lucas, President of Wilmington College — and assistance of community leaders James Powell, Elmer Williams, Campbell Graff, Harry McKinley, and Linden Damschroder — planning and implementation occurred.

From that beginning LC has graduated over 600 adults, expanded their programing to graduate over 500 youth with graduates contributing to countless boards, startup businesses, and projects.

For more information, visit https://leadershipclinton.org or follow them on Facebook @cclead .

CCLI Board President Elizabeth Huber speaks to the attendees as Program Director Jonathan McKay looks on.. Family members of all ages gathered for the ceremony. Terry Habermehl, right, is honored for his many years of service and leadership in the organization by Program Director Jonathan McKay. CCLI board members at the event. Many of the graduates of the Leadership Clinton Class of 2022 gather after the ceremony Thursday. Tom Barr | News Journal