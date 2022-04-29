Celebrating Women in Agriculture

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Farm Bureau celebrated women in agriculture at their first annual Women in Ag Recognition Dinner held Wednesday evening at the Fairgrounds Expo Center.

“Women make up thirty-six percent of the total population of U.S. farmers, and ninety-five percent of female Farm Bureau members surveyed actively advocated for agriculture,” said Kym Parks, member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau. “Clinton County Farm Bureau wants the female farmers in our community to build a network while being recognized for the contribution they have made to the success of agriculture operations, business, and family farms right here in Clinton County.”

Keynote speaker for the event was Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda, who shared many “excellent stories about what it means to be in our industry.

The event also honored and remembered the late Maxine Hamilton with its first “Outstanding in Her Field” award.

The Farm Bureau recognized Riley Eberhardt, who will represent Ohio at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Collegiate Discussion Meet. “We are proud to have her as a student at Wilmington College and we know she will represent us well,” said Parks.

Attendees listen attentively to guest speaker Dorothy Pelanda. Pictured are Amanda McKay, Clinton County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees member; Riley Eberhart, Ohio Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Collegiate Discussion Meet winner; and Christine Shanholtz, Clinton County Board of Trustees president. Shown are Amanda McKay, Clinton County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees member; Christine Shanholtz, Clinton County Board of Trustees president; Director Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Director of Agriculture; and Brooke Beam, Clinton County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees member.

New event adds to rich history