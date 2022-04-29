Democratic candidates speak here

Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic primary candidate Morgan Harper and Ohio 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Samantha Meadows spoke Thursday evening to members and guests of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.), prior to next Tuesday’s state primary election. Shown, from left, are Clinton County Democratic chairwoman Ann Reno, Samantha Meadows, Morgan Harper, and A.C.T. president Elaine Silverstrim.

