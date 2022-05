UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Wednesday, May 4

• Get Covered Ohio – Freestore Foodbank at Wilmington Public Library 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays May 4 to May 25. An initiative for adults, specializing in providing support to people who need to apply for health coverage. Freestore staff will be in library to provide assistance with Medicaid and Marketplace insurance applications and to answer questions.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 4 at 707 N. Broadway. The Back in Time Band is performing following this meeting. Members are encouraged to attend, and their guests are welcomed.

Thursday, May 5

• National Day of Prayer annual local event at Clinton County Courthouse at noon Thursday, May 5 on the outside Main Street entrance.

• Blanchester Community-wide Yard Sale semi-annual event is May 5, 6 and 7.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 and every first Thursday of the month. Due to Covid-19 positivity rates, this is now a Zoom meeting — hoping to return to in-person in June. For more info, contact Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or [email protected]

Friday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Cornbread and bean dinner 4-7 p.m. May 6 held by the Blanchester Seniors at their center. Also includes cole slaw or salad, desserts and drinks; adult meal is $8, and kids (under 12) $5.

Saturday, May 7

• Wilmington Garden Club Plant Sale featuring a plethora of plants and local crafters 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 7 at the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington.

• Vegetable Garden Production: Getting a Garden Started. Adults can learn the basics at the Wilmington Public Library noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Taught by Clinton County Extension office, and free seeds to plant your own Ohio Victory Garden.

Sunday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Monday, May 9

• Smarty Pants Trivia is back (beginning May 2) at Charlie’s Cast & Crew at the Murphy Theatre on Monday nights; $5 gets you in and the winning player or team (up to 4 can be a team) will win “fabulous” prizes. Doors open 5:45 p.m., questions start at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

• Teen Book Club is new at Wilmington Public Library. Meets 4 p.m. second Tuesday (May 10) of every month. Visit library website for 2022 reading list.

Wednesday, May 11

• Wilmington community blood drive by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday May 11 at 610 W. Main St., Wilmington. Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Thursday, May 12

• Daytime Book Club at Wilmington Public Library; book club for adults meets 1 p.m. second Thursday each month (May 12 this month) at the Main Library. Call 37-382-2417 or visit library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Saturday, May 14

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, May 14 (through Oct. 15) from 8:30 a.m.-noon at its new location — Clinton County Courthouse Square, on the Main Street side between South and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

• Bike Rodeo at Denver Park 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14 sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and Clinton County Health Department. Learn bike safety and receive a free bike helmet, while supplies last.

Monday, May 16

• Wilmington Peace Officers Memorial Service 1 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Gather at grave of Patrolman Emery McCreight, directly east of bridge between original section and new section.

Wednesday, May 18

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library book club for adults meets at TinCap Cidery 6 p.m. third Wednesday each month (May 18 this month) and discusses books from variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, May 19

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Get ready to go on an adventure, do some daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find some treasure, and have a marvelous time. Space limited; sign up at WPL circulation desk, by calling 937-382-2417 or online at https://forms.gle/BKZ8kQi9v8ADYiks8 .

Tuesday, May 24

• Friends of the Library meets 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Wilmington Public Library. Support the library by joining; the Friends conduct fundraisers, assist with programs, and generally volunteer where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members welcome.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Harveysburg Historical Spring Gathering hosted by Harveysburg Community Historical Society 7-8 p.m. at Harveysburg Village Office Building, 79 W. Main St., with Quaker historian Tom Hamm, Professor of History and Quaker Scholar in residence at Earlham College speaking about Valentine Nicholson and Abraham Brooke, radical abolitionist reformers from the Harveysburg area. Light refreshments will be served. More info, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call Deidre or Becky at 937-725-6653.

June 3-4

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition from noon Friday, June 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

Friday, June 17

• “Kids in America totally ’80s” — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• “Blazing Brooks”, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .