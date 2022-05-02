During roadwork, Clinton County Farmers Market to be at Courthouse parking lot

WILMINGTON — Due to the current downtown roadwork project, the Clinton County Farmers Market will temporarily be located on the Courthouse parking lot off Walnut Street.

Organizers had already announced a new location for the 2022 season — also on Clinton County Courthouse Square, but on the side along Main Street where there is a very wide sidewalk leading up to the courthouse.

The Farmers Market will begin its season on Saturday, May 14. The seasonal market will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through mid-October.

The Clinton County Farmers Market provides fresh local products featuring all locally grown and produced seasonal fruits and vegetables, meat, homemade baked goods and breads, fresh and dried herbs, honey, dog biscuits, fresh flowers, and artisan crafts such as locally made pottery, jewelry, art work, soaps, and more.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_CC-Farmers-Market.jpg