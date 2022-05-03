WHS guest speakers send message about student safety

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School juniors and seniors attended a school assembly Tuesday about the impact of choices and consequences.

WHS Principal Samantha Woodruff opened the assembly with a message to the students about staying educated, aware and informed, because we care about you.

School Resource Officer Pat Black shared messages and stories to help prevent students from making harmful decisions and how to enjoy the prom and graduation season in a safe way.

Clinton County’s Chief Deputy John Kaspar spoke to the students about the possible impact on students and families when a student makes a decision that has legal consequences.

The assembly concluded with a reminder from Assistant Principal Dustin James to encourage students to be an upstander, and not a bystander, stating, “When you are in a situation, be the upstander — the person who speaks or acts in support of an individual and helps to intervene on behalf of a person who has the potential to be in danger.”

The assembly provided a unified message that the community of Wilmington cares for the well-being of the students, and together we want to celebrate and create fond memories.

Wilmington Police Department Officer and School Resource Officer Pat Black speaks to the students. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_0290.jpg Wilmington Police Department Officer and School Resource Officer Pat Black speaks to the students.