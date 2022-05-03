WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 25 and April 28:

• Adrian McClain, 32, of Westerville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from April 28, 2022-April 28, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. McClain must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. License was destroyed. ALS vacated. No driving privileges granted until McClain is relieved from the non-compliance suspension compliant with the BMV. A firearm was seized and forfeited to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Cameron Young, 20, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Young must complete eight hours of community service and supervised probation.

• Brandon Joyner, 36, of Arvada, Colorado, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Dustin Seitz, 26, of Clarksville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Seitz must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a prohibit turn violation were dismissed.

• Kevin Turnbull, 36, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Turnbull must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A speeding charge was dismissed.

• Angeline Piechocki, 50, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Piechocki must complete a non-residential three-day program and two years of non-reporting probation. A head lights violation was dismissed.

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 31, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Desmond Willis, 29, of Galloway, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a “handle firearm” charge. A marijuana possession charge

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

