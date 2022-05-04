Health Commissioner at Rotary

Pam Bauer, Health Commissioner of the Clinton County Health District, shared an update with the Wilmington Rotary Club on programs and services offered by the office and their many volunteers.

The Health District has several areas of focus and many programs to support the health of individuals and the community at large.

Bauer also circulated a survey for members to complete today, or to complete later and send in. And, if they are needed, she shared COVID test kits for members to take home.

Bauer said the district has tremendous volunteer support, in addition to the official staff at the office. As an example, volunteers donated 2,300 hours to help administer vaccines during the several months of COVID.

Second booster shots are now available to anyone 50 and over, if it has been at least four months since receiving the first booster.

Bauer offered her thanks to the local law enforcement for ensuring their safety during the many clinics and visits around the county. Along with the volunteer hours, this support by the community was not the case for many of her peers and reflects the strength of this community.

Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Pam Bauer, Health Commissioner of the Clinton County Health District. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_1128.jpg Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Pam Bauer, Health Commissioner of the Clinton County Health District. Submitted photo