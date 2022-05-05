Girl Scout leaders, volunteers of Blanchester-Morrow Unit honored

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester-Morrow Service Unit 448 of Girl Scouts recently met at the Blanchester Grace United Methodist Church and honored volunteer leaders for their service to our communities.

Carolee Grehan was given the Clara Barton Society award for her work on teaching first aid, and for bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to the people of Blanchester in partnership with the public library.

The American Red Cross accepted a donation of $9,500 on behalf of Carolee and the Whip Poor Will Service Unit. Carolee was also awarded the GSWO (Girl Scouts of Western Ohio) Service Unit 448 award for “Wise Owl” for her many years of service to Girl Scouts.

Heather Summers was awarded the Outstanding Leader Pin — originally developed by GSUSA in 1987 — given to a primary troop volunteer (troop leader, admin, or program guide). It recognizes leadership skills that include good communication and membership development and GSWO Multi Troop Leader certificate of Appreciation, and the GSWO Service unit 448 award for “Soaring Through The Ranks.”

Michelle Stewart received her GSWO Brownie Troop Leader Certificate of Appreciation, GSWO Service Unit 448 “You Are My Sunshine” award, and Appreciation Pin from GSUSA for outstanding service and support of the council’s mission to girl and adult members.

Jim Rebholz received GSWO Service Unit award “For Man Enough to be a Girl Scout Leader.”

Sandra Rebholz received the GSWO Service Unit 448 Team Work award, and her GSUSA Appreciation Pin and Troop Leader certificate from GSWO.

Rachel Bishop received the GSWO Troop Leader Certificate of Appreciation and GSWO Service Unit award “You Rock.”

Lisa Brenner received the GSWO Service Unit 448 award “Open Arms” and her GSWO Troop Leader Certificate of Appreciation.

Elaine Miller was awarded “You Rock” for being a new Service Unit Cookie Manager this year amongst all the changes.

There were many other outstanding community servants not present to receive their awards.

Make New Friends Certificate will be mailed to the following places that have been very gracious to GSWO Troop leaders and Girl Scouts.

• Hamilton Township municipality

• Blanchester municipality

• Morrow Arts Center

• Cowan Lake State Park

• Tractor Supply Company

• Grace Methodist Church, Blanchester

• First National Bank, Blanchester

• Blanchester Public Library