WPD: Man charged after motorcycle chase

WILMINGTON — Officers arrested a man after he led them on a chase on a motorcycle.

According to Wilmington police, the pursuit of a blue 2002 Suzuki motorcycle began around 8:34 p.m. Monday when a WPD officer observed the Suzuki driving at a high rate of speed on Doan Street, which has a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at South South Street and Creekside. He rported the motorcyclist turned and saw the marked patrol car, then sped up and later reached 70 mph as he passed the ODOT garages on US 68. He was pursued on Champlin, Kibler, Pratt, and Second Creek roads, and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Blanchester police were advised of the chase.

Police reported the motorcycle finally stalled out on Second Creek Road. The driver refused police orders to get on the ground, and a WPD officer as well as a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy then got him down and handcuffed him, the report stated, and the driver was taken into custody.

WPD reports the driver of the motorcycle was Tyler Dwayne Robinson, 36, of Wilmington.

An officer reported Robinson told him he was running because there were warrants out for him — from Clinton County and from the City of Wilmington — and he stated that he had drugs on him. Police stated they collected two bags of suspected narcotics, which would be sent out for testing, as well as a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Robinson was booked into the Clinton County Jail. For this incident, he was charged in Clinton County Municipal Court with driving under suspension, obstructing official business, no motorcycle endorsement and turn signal violation.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in 2020 for menacing, and later charges were filed still being adjudicated, including for marijuana possession.

Robinson was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3) in October.

