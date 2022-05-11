BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend.

The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio, and Lisa Lynne Reiss, 57, of Marysville, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced.

Dive teams were searching Cowan Lake Tuesday after two adults were reported missing, a representative with the ODNR confirmed to the News Journal.

Jesionawski, sports editor at the Kenton, Ohio newspaper Kenton Times, and Reiss were camping at Cowan Lake State Park. According to work colleague, reporter Dan Robinson — whose desk is next to Jesionawski’s — Jesionawski was with his girlfriend. Reiss was an independent beauty consultant, according to her Facebook page, and was previously a longtime employee of Honda.

The couple planned to attend a weekend horse show at the World Equestrian Center.

ODNR Natural Resources officers were assisted by the Loveland-Symmes Task Force 1 dive team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were on the scene at the state park since early afternoon, police scanner traffic indicated.

ODNR stated that a target of interest was identified about 10 feet underwater, and later a truck was being towed out of the water near the banks of the lake and where a circular drive is close to the lake.

Robinson mentioned the possibility that a hard rain Friday night may have been a contributing factor.

Kenton is in Hardin County, about 30 miles east of Lima, and about 75 miles northwest of Columbus and the same distance northeast of Dayton.