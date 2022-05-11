Pork Pride 4-H does demonstrations

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 1 with 30 in attendance.
President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:22 p.m. Isaac Chesney led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Elaina Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report. Isaac Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.
Terry Hatfield talked about 4-H updates. Fundraisers, community service, t-shirts, and survivor training were discussed. The Cloverbuds made bird feeders. They need to tell what kind of birds visited their bird feeder at our next 4-H meeting.
Madison Bronner did a demonstration on how to make tied blankets and Leah Chesney did a demonstration on her microphone. Leah even sang to the group in a funny voice on the microphone.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Cuba Friends Church. Elaina Chesney will do the Pledge of Allegiance, Stanley Chesney the 4-H Pledge; Elaina Chesney, Donovan Dalton and Isaac Chesney will have demonstrations; and the Hatfields will bring snacks.
The meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m. The group then enjoyed the snacks provided by Braydon Throckmorton.