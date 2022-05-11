Pork Pride 4-H does demonstrations

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 1 with 30 in attendance.

President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:22 p.m. Isaac Chesney led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Elaina Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report. Isaac Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Terry Hatfield talked about 4-H updates. Fundraisers, community service, t-shirts, and survivor training were discussed. The Cloverbuds made bird feeders. They need to tell what kind of birds visited their bird feeder at our next 4-H meeting.

Madison Bronner did a demonstration on how to make tied blankets and Leah Chesney did a demonstration on her microphone. Leah even sang to the group in a funny voice on the microphone.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Cuba Friends Church. Elaina Chesney will do the Pledge of Allegiance, Stanley Chesney the 4-H Pledge; Elaina Chesney, Donovan Dalton and Isaac Chesney will have demonstrations; and the Hatfields will bring snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m. The group then enjoyed the snacks provided by Braydon Throckmorton.

From left, Madison Bronner demonstrating how to make tied blankets; Leah Chesney demonstrating her microphone. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_composite-pic.jpg From left, Madison Bronner demonstrating how to make tied blankets; Leah Chesney demonstrating her microphone. Submitted photos