On-Target 4-H holds busy meeting

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, May 9 at 6:34 p.m. with 44 in attendance.

President Mikala Hatfield opened the meeting. Bryce Huffman led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Alex Wiget led the 4-H Pledge. Anna Davis gave the Secretary’s Report and Forest Leis gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Dave Chesney discussed the raffle. Judy Hatfield discussed cleaning up the rifle ranges for our community service project.

Guest speaker Andrew Delph talked about his first year in college and his experience in the On-Target 4-H Club. The club thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to talk to our club members.

Member Minutes were: Taylor Colwell on her Muddy Girl 25 crossbow; Holden Balon on a German helmet from World War II and a Japanese bayonet dated 1944; Isaac Chesney on his Star Wars X-wing fighter jet he made out of Legos; Ellie Smith on her dog Oreo that she shows at the fair; and Isaac Nevergall about a NASCAR race that he attended.

Member Minutes for June will be Sam Jordan, Dirk Rinehart, Lane Ferguson, Logan Ferguson, Anna Davis and Isaac Newberry.

The Rifle/Pistol Shoot will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14; the Archery/Shotgun Shoot will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21; the Rifle/Pistol Shoot will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11; and the next business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13.

The meeting adjourned at 7:09 p.m. The members in the Pistol discipline then went to the range to shoot.

At left, Taylor Colwell demonstrating her Muddy Girl 25 crossbow; at right, the 2022 Clinton County On-Target officers are, from left: Anna Davis, Secretary; Sydney Bennett, Vice President; Mikala Hatfield, President; Forest Leis, Treasurer; and Stanley Chesney, News Reporter. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.