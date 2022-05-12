Throwback Thursday: 1910 ‘homecoming’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 12, 1972:

Nationally

Hundreds at OSU Protest War; 76 arrests

“COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) An antiwar demonstration ended with 76 arrests and injuries to as many as 30 persons early Friday at Ohio State University in Columbus, police said. Elsewhere in Ohio, antiwar activity was peaceful and orderly.

“Windows were broken in the ROTC Building on the OSU campus and in several shops on a busy street bordering the campus. Police estimated 400 demonstrators held a sit-in on the street.

“Eighteen policemen were treated and released as a result of minor injuries received in the disturbance.”

‘House OK Minimum Wage Hike’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to increase the minimum wage to $2 next year. … The bill, passed Thursday by a vote of 330-78, goes to the Senate. The House bill would increase the present $1.60 minimum.”

Locally

‘Heart Attack Claims Noted Local Farmer’

J.L. Stuckey, 70, of Wilmington Route 6, prominent in numerous agricultural activities, died of a heart attack while working with cattle on his farm at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. His wife, the former Margaret Quick, whom he married Aug. 8, 1959, survives.”

• “Plans for 60 home sites to be built at the west edge of the city were finalized with the sale of Beechwold, a wooded area located on West Truesdell St.” to Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Creditt of Wilmington Route 5. Creditt is a builder and developer planning primarily “three- and four-bedroom ranch-style houses.”

• The Wilmington High School Future Homemakers of America (FHA) met; officers announced were President Robin Perry, First Vice President Nancy Hurley, Second Vice President Jean Haag, Secretary Cindy Calvin, Treasurer Vivian Perry, Reporter Rhonda Shrack, Historian Dorinda Ertel, Parliamentarian Marilyn Ellis and Song Leader Becky Smith.

• The Wilmington Jaycee-ette Club met and elected President Mrs. Michael Ewing, Vice President Mrs. Mark McKay, Secretary Mrs. Dale Vaughn, Treasurer Mrs. Daniel Varally, and board members Mrs. Karl Elzroth, Mrs. William Haines, Mrs. Thomas Murphy and Mrs. Daniel Hill.

• Clinton-Massie led by the pitching of Mark Thompson and Craig Phillips defeated East Clinton 5-4 in a Class AA tournament baseball game

• “Today the Pond! Tomorrow the World!” The movie “Frogs” starring Ray Milland and Sam Elliott was showing at the Murphy Theatre.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_-14-Wilm.-Home-Coming.jpg Clinton County History Center