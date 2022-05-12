Putman Elementary celebrates writing

Putman Elementary hosted a Celebration of Writing on Monday. Students from preschool through third grade showed off their creativity and writing accomplishments. Student artwork was also displayed throughout the building for parents to enjoy. In the cafeteria, parents and students were served ice cream floats from school board members Mike Williams, Kathy Gephart, and Kyle Wilson, Superintendent Randy Dunlap, and Curriculum Director Raechel Purdon.

