Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days upcoming at fairgrounds

WILMINGTON — Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 20; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

The family-friendly event is open to the public with over 50 vendors selling home decor items, crafts, antiques,clothing/jewelry, and more.

Food trucks will be on-site to provide beverages, sweet concessions, and lunch items. Additional attractions include a sanctioned pedal tractor pull on Friday at 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. free to children ages 4 -11.

On Saturday there is a large line-up of events: the East Clinton FFA will host a petting zoo, and demonstrations of sheep shearing and cow milking will take place throughout the day.

UC AirCare medical helicopter will fly in and land around noon on Saturday and demonstrate their life-saving services.

The Clinton County 4-H horse program will also be presenting a horse show as part of the Tri-County Show Series, Chazziz Entertainmentwill host a car/bike show with prizes awarded, and the band Teacher’s Pet will perform after the show.

A quilt auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held Saturday afternoon.

Admission is free.

Rod’s Project is a non-profit organization founded by classmates of, and in memory of, Rod Danes. The organization provides individual scholarships and organization funds to East Clinton students participating in agricultural-focused organizations like Future Farmers of America and 4-H.

More information about Rod’s Project and the Farm Market and Trade Days event can be found online at RodsProject.org .

