Seniors enjoy lunch (and breakfasts)

Senior citizens enjoy their lunch at the Aging Up Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave. — open to the public, an unlimited soup and salad bar is now offered 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month; cost is $7.50. RSVP the day before at 937-382-7170. And, breakfast is offered 8-11 a.m. on June 11, July 9, and August 6; cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, sausage, waffles, scrambled eggs.

