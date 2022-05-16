Honoring fallen peace officers at annual memorial service

WILMINGTON — The annual Wilmington Peace Officers Memorial Service was held Monday afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery as part of the annual national Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Police officers, their families, and local first responders, officials and residents paid respects to Wilmington Police Department Patrolman Emery McCreight and Marshal John T. Van Doren, who were killed in the line of duty in 1922 and 1884, respectively.

Also honored were other members of local law enforcement who died or were disabled while while on active duty.

Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal