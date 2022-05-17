CITY: Overnight lane closures set for 2 days at Eastside and Rombach for emergency sewer repair

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced that overnight construction at the intersection of Eastside Drive and Rombach Avenue will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The overnight work is expected to continue for two nights, weather permitting.

The left lane of Eastside Drive, the left-turn lane onto Oak Street, and the left eastbound lane of Rombach Avenue will be closed throughout the construction period. Vehicles will not be able to turn left onto Rombach from Eastside Drive.

The lane closures are necessary to perform emergency repair of a sanitary sewer line. Crews will be accessing the sanitary sewer through manholes in the street at the intersection of Eastside Drive and Rombach and the intersection of Rombach and Oak Street. This project will be managed by the City of Wilmington.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509 or by email to [email protected]

To receive updates from the City of Wilmington by text message, text “Wilmington1” to 91896.

The area where the overnight work will be occurring.