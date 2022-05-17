Blanchester Poppy Day is Saturday

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary will have its annual Poppy Drive the Saturday before Memorial Weekend — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, May 21.

Poppies will be distributed at the Blanchester Municipal Building at the corner of Main and Clark Streets.

You won’t have to get out of your car — this will be a drive- through poppy drive. Look for the tent and someone will come out and give you a poppy for any donation.

All funds collected during the Poppy Drive will be used for disabled, hospitalized veterans, their families and active-duty service men and women.

Blanchester Mayor John Carman recently presented a proclamation to the American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Unit 179 Poppy Chairman Susan Jacobs and President Linda Mider. It stated:

“Whereas, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers; and

Whereas, Millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle; and

Whereas, A nation at peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war; and

Whereas,The red poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars; and

Whereas, The American Legion Auxiliary has pledged to remind America annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower.

Therefore, I, John Carman, Mayor of Blanchester, do hereby proclaim this 21 day of May 2022 as PoppyDay and ask that all citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy on this day.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_American-Legion-Auxiliary.jpg