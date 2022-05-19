Trial date set for murder suspect

WILMINGTON — A trial date is set for one of the suspects in a shooting incident.

On Wednesday, an eight-day jury trial was scheduled to begin for Ravae Cook on November 14. A pre-trial hearing will take place on July 13.

Cook, 24, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, was indicted on 11 charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. These include three counts of alleged murder, one count of alleged aggravated murder, and one count of alleged aggravated robbery.

Cook is one of two suspects involved in a shooting in Clinton County that left one dead and another wounded. The incident was described by law enforcement as “a ruse for a robbery” which resulted in a gun battle.

The Feb. 19 incident in the Midland (Westboro) area “involved an alleged purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace that was likely nothing more than a ruse for a robbery,” Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. stated in a news release. “Based on evidence gathered at the scene, it is believed that the transaction involved a substantial amount of drugs in exchange for the vehicle as well as the likelihood that individuals on both sides of the incident were engaged in a gun battle.”

Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims — CJ Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old brother, who was treated for a leg wound by Blanchester EMS before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Willie Stuckey of Cincinnati, was also arrested and is currently booked in the Hamilton County Jail. He also faces a second-degree murder charge.

