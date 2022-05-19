Wilmington FFA recognizes members at end-of-year banquet

The Wilmington FFA held its annual end-of-the-year banquet Thursday of last week, when FFA members were recognized for their year of participation and new officers were installed.

There were over 150 members, parents, and supporters in attendance.

Students were recognized and received several awards such as the scholarship class award, Career Development Event Participation, Fundraising Awards, Membership Involvement Awards, Proficiency Awards, State Awards, Honorary Chapter Degree, Cane Spirit Awards, the Ryan Jobe Scholarship, and Star Awards.

Our chapter awarded scholarship recognition to the highest FFA member from each Ag class this year: Makensie Anderson, Layna Holmes, Alana Mayer, Jaden Snyder, Addison Beckett, Haley Schneder, Arabella Earley,and Kensey Parker. These members received pins for their FFA jacket.

Our FFA members participated in several Career Development Events, showing off their knowledge and skills. Members participated in Soil Judging, Job Interview, Ag Power and Diagnostics, Livestock Judging, Equine Judging, and Wildlife competitions. Generations Pizza generously donated a gift card for each FFA member.

• Ryan Jobe Scholarship was awarded to four-year FFA member Emma Bryant.

• Honorary Chapter Member was awarded to Justin Beckner for the outstanding help he volunteered to the chapter this past year.

• Jesse Parker won the chapter beef management proficiency for his SAE raising cows and calves.

• Jaden Snyder won the chapter swine management proficiency for his SAE showing pigs at the county, state and national level.

• Courtney Parker won the corn production and management proficiency for his Sweet Corn SAE.

The Wilmington FFA chapter had great success at the state level this year. Students were recognized at the State FFA Convention, but also at our banquet.

• Emma Bryant, Courtney Parker, and Jaden Snyder were recognized for their gold-rated officer books.

• Dirk Rinehart was recognized for his State FFA Degree, the highest FFA degree one can achieve in the state of Ohio.

A member from each grade level was recognized for their outstanding participation in FFA. Star awards are given to a member of each grade level most involved during the school year:

• Bella Earley, freshman, Star Greenhand Award

• Hunter Wood,sophomore, Star Chapter Award

• Dirk Rinehart, junior, Star Junior Award

• Emma Bryant, senior, Star Senior Award.

The banquet ended with the new officer installation. Retiring senior members included Kyle Bryant, Emma Bryant, Courtney Parker, and Jess Seward.

The 2022-2023 officer team is made up of Devon Snyder, Jaden Snyder, Bella Earley, Kensey Parker, Emmie Danku, Hunter Wood, Jesse Parker, Dirk Rinehart, and Hannah Scott.

Our FFA chapter is thankful for the families and community support we have received throughout the school year and for help we received to put on this year’s banquet.

The chapter's old officers and new officers. The retiring senior officers. Members of the Wilmington FFA chapter.

Local, state award-winners honored