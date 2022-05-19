Beta Sigma Phi honors Joan Burge

Both local chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority celebrated the last meeting before summer break with a dinner at the Wilmington United Methodist Church Wednesday evening. Tables held potted yellow petunias for centerpieces with favors of inspirational bookmarks and colorful tableware in keeping with the “celebrate spring” theme.

Each year the local chapters of the sorority honors and recognizes a person from the community — not a member of Beta Sigma Phi — who has made our community a better place in which to live and work.

This year’s recipient is Joan Burge. She serves on the Board of Directors of Clinton County Community Action; on the Board for Relay for Life; has served on the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Nike Center); and in 2019 was named an outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

She was one of the founders of the Ho Ho Shop and of the Clinton County Senior Awareness Fair.

She graciously accepted the award and was presented with a bouquet of yellow roses.

Carole Nichols, 2021-22 President of Beta Master Chapter, and Lorry Swindler, 2021-22 President of Preceptor Psi, spoke of their chapter activities throughout the year and both were presented a gift of appreciation for their year of service.

The new chapter officers for 2022-23 are: Beta Master Chapter President Charlotte Fahrer; Vice President Rhonda Wilson; Treasurer Charlotte Gasaway; Recording Secretary Bonnie Mathews; and Extension Officer Carole Nichols; Preceptor Psi Chapter President Christy Johnson; Vice President Nancy Bernard; Treasurer Marilyn Rollwage; Recording Secretary Bobbi Hagen; Corresponding Secretary Janell Smart; and Extension Officer Lorry Swindler.

Members attending in addition to the officers and honored guest were Barb Davis, Sulyn Romer, Sara Maus, Connie Adams, Janie Wildoner, Joann Murphy, Janelle Smart, Claire Ropp, Nan Kennelly, Ann Carr, Nancy Bernard, Bobbi Hagen, Leslie Rose, and Connie Townsend.

From left are Christy Johnson, Joan Burge, and Charlotte Fahrer. Submitted photo