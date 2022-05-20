Overnight rain (with wind) soaks Clinton County

The overnight rain caused some flooding, downed tree branches, hazardous driving conditions and some outages Friday morning. Rainfall totaled 1.77 inches 3 miles west of Wilmington and 1.56 inches at the Wilmington Air Park, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Coniglio. Wind gusts reached 37 mph.

Photos submitted via the News Journal’s Facebook page from: Kristin Harrison Jackson; Laurel Rager; Hannah Mann; Randell Brewer; Shawnte Morgan