Overnight rain (with wind) soaks Clinton County

Some of the soaked and wind-damaged parts of Clinton County affected by overnight rain and wind. Thank you to our readers who posted these photos on the News Journal’s Facebook page.


Shawnte Morgan

The overnight rain caused some flooding, downed tree branches, hazardous driving conditions and some outages Friday morning. Rainfall totaled 1.77 inches 3 miles west of Wilmington and 1.56 inches at the Wilmington Air Park, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Coniglio. Wind gusts reached 37 mph.

Photos submitted via the News Journal’s Facebook page from: Kristin Harrison Jackson; Laurel Rager; Hannah Mann; Randell Brewer; Shawnte Morgan

