WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 16 and May 20:

• Dillon Allen, 23, of Hillsboro, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, assessed $1,000, assessed $170 court costs.

• David Mohr, 57, of West Chester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Mohr must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Dale Slaughter, 46, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Slaughter must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-suspension charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Hunter Collins, 20, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $117 court costs.

• James O’Connor, 60, of Pleasant Plain, obstructing official business, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Timothy Dilley, 30, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Dilley must have no contact with the incident location and complete 24 hours of community service

• Christopher Meece, 46, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Meece must not commit any more traffic offenses for any form of DUS or no operator’s license in Clinton County for two years.

• Shaun Foster, 39, of Williamsburg, driving under suspension, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a yellow lane violation were dismissed.

• Chageo Desmond, 27, of Columbus, going 111 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Pauline Doak, 59, of Wilmington, driving on a closed lane, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Doak.

• Raghuram Ravipati, 23, of Mason, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Ravipati.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

