Elizabeth Mason and August Morgan awarded DARE scholarships

Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. and his staff on Tuesday presented the 2022 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) scholarships to Elizabeth Mason of Clinton-Massie Schools and August Morgan from East Clinton Schools.

Each year the Sheriff’s Office presents a $1,000 D.A.R.E. scholarship to one student from each school district that participates in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program sponsored by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The money for these scholarships is generated from the arrest and conviction of local drug dealers.

“We feel it is important to assist our youth in reaching their educational goals. Using funds forfeited as a result of a destructive lifestyle and turning them into a positive for these deserving students is a great investment in their future,” Fizer said.

Mason will be attending Hocking College, majoring in Environmental Science.

Morgan will be attending Muskingum University, majoring in Exercise Science.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wishes both Elizabeth and August great success in achieving their educational goals.

From left are School Resource Officer (SRO) for East Clinton Dep. David Boris Jr., DARE scholarship recipient August Morgan of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie SRO Dep. Danny Wood, DARE scholarship recipient Elizabeth Mason from Clinton-Massie, and Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_dare_c.jpg From left are School Resource Officer (SRO) for East Clinton Dep. David Boris Jr., DARE scholarship recipient August Morgan of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie SRO Dep. Danny Wood, DARE scholarship recipient Elizabeth Mason from Clinton-Massie, and Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. Submitted by Tammy Maynard